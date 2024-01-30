19.9 C
Toyota keeps crown as world’s top-selling automaker in 2023

TOKYO: Toyota Motor (7203.T), opens new tab sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday, taking the crown as the world’s top-selling automaker for a fourth straight year.

The Japanese automaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino Motors (7205.T), opens new tab and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen Group <VOWG_p.DE> earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2 million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

Sales of Toyota’s parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3 million vehicles in 2023.

Gasoline-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.

