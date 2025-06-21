Toyota to raise auto prices

June 20, 2025: Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor said on Saturday it will raise prices for some vehicles sold in the United States by an average of $270 starting in July.

The automaker’s decision follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and auto parts. A Toyota spokesperson, however, denied the tariff directly influenced the price increase.

“The latest price hike is part of our regular review of the prices,” Nobu Sunaga, a Toyota spokesperson, said.

Prices for Lexus models, Toyota’s luxury brand, would also increase by an average of $208, he said.

DOLLAR RATE TODAY IN PAKISTAN- LIVE

About the Carmaker

Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational automaker renowned for its reliability, durability, and innovation. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest and most respected automobile manufacturers. Toyota’s extensive portfolio includes a wide range of vehicles, from compact cars and hybrid models to SUVs, trucks, and luxury vehicles under its Lexus brand.

In the United States, Toyota has a significant presence with a strong network of manufacturing plants, research and development facilities, and sales operations. Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) oversees the company’s U.S. business, with manufacturing facilities in Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, and Mississippi. These plants produce popular models such as the Toyota Camry, Avalon, RAV4, and Lexus ES, among others. Toyota’s U.S. operations also include a robust research and development arm, focusing on innovation and technology development to meet the evolving needs of American consumers.

Toyota’s U.S. business is a vital part of the company’s global strategy, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction, quality, and innovation. The company has been at the forefront of electrification in the U.S. market, with a growing lineup of hybrid and electric vehicles. Toyota’s commitment to the U.S. market is evident through its investments in local manufacturing, research, and community development initiatives, solidifying its position as a leading automaker in the region.