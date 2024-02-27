Toyota to recall 280,663 vehicles

A US auto safety regulator said on Tuesday Toyota will recall 280,663 pickup trucks and SUVs and issue a software update to address concerns over unexpected movement caused when vehicles are in neutral and brakes are not applied.

Dealers will issue a free software update on impacted vehicles for the transmission control ECU (electronic control unit) software, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall includes certain Tundra, Tundra hybrids and Lexus LX600 vehicles produced between 2022 and 2024 as well as Sequoia SUVs manufactured last year.

History of Toyota

Toyota’s origins lie in the Japanese weaving industry when Sakichi Toyoda invented the world’s first automatic loom and, subsequently, set up the Toyoda Spinning and Weaving Company in 1918. His invention reduced defects and increased yields since a loom stopped and would not go on producing imperfect fabric and using up thread after a problem occurred. This principle of designing equipment to stop automatically and call attention to problems immediately (jidoka) remains crucial to the Toyota Production System today.

The loom impressed a British Company, the Platt Brothers, so much that, in 1929, they bought the production and sales rights for £100,000. Sakichi gave those proceeds to his son, Kiichiro, to develop automotive technology at Toyoda. This in turn led to the launch of the Company’s first ever passenger car in 1936, the Model AA, and in 1937, the Toyota Motor Company was born. Production of Toyota vehicles outside Japan began in 1959 in Brazil and now, besides its own plants, manufacturing subsidiaries and affiliates in Japan, Toyota manufactures Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles and components throughout the world.

