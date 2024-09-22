web analytics
TRA raids companies for unauthorized postal services

MUSCAT: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has conducted raids on several companies in Dhofar Governorate for offering postal and related services without the required licenses.

In an official statement, the TRA said, “The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has apprehended a number of companies violating the Postal Services Regulation Law by providing postal and related services without proper authorization in Dhofar Governorate.”

The TRA emphasizes the importance of adhering to postal service laws to maintain standards and protect consumers.

Authorities have warned that legal consequences will follow for companies found operating without the necessary licenses.

