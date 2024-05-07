Trace and Track System: PM orders action against negligent officials

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for initiation of strict departmental proceedings against the officials held responsible in an inquiry report for showing negligence in the enforcement of Tack and Trace System (T&T) with flawed planning and inflicting losses to the national economy.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting over Track and Trace System of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers including Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzaib Khan, Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana and other relevant officials. The members of the inquiry committee Secretary Finance Imdad Bosal, Awais Kundi, Nauman Khalid and Babar Majid Bhati also attended the meeting.

The Track and Trace System (TTS) is a software-based solution for tracking vehicles, loading units, shipments, and products throughout the entire supply chain, from supplier to consumer.

The TTS was implemented by a consortium through bidding by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). It was initially implemented in 2021 in the cigarette industry, followed by the sugar, cement, and fertiliser sectors.

PM Shehbaz observed that due to faulty planning in the system and negligence in its enforcement of the system caused the national economy to suffer.

A report of the inquiry committee formed to probe the issue was presented before the prime minister.

The prime minister questioned why certain important provisions were neglected with a haste over the enforcement of the significant national project?

According to inquiry report, project director and member operations inland of that period were found guilty of neglect whereas the report also fixed the main responsibility on the subsequent officials working on those posts.

The FBR chairman working during that tenure was also held responsible for the poor administrative supervision.

He directed for reviewing the license along with the agreement besides inclusion of provisions with regard to third party audit and alternate system for solution of disputes.

The prime minister also appreciated the inquiry committee for submission of a comprehensive report.