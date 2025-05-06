Trackers installed in over 7,000 heavy vehicles in Karachi: DIG Traffic

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has revealed that nearly 7,000 heavy vehicles have been equipped with trackers in Karachi as part of an ongoing initiative to improve monitoring and enforcement.

The move comes in the wake of increasing traffic accidents involving heavy traffic.

Speaking to the media, DIG Shah stated that once heavy traffic control is officially placed under traffic police jurisdiction, all such vehicles will be closely monitored, including the installation of dashboard cameras (dash cams).

He added that the traffic police have intensified enforcement, with frequent fines being issued to heavy transport violators.

Regarding safety measures, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah noted that the installation of safety guards on heavy vehicles typically takes 7 to 10 days, and that penalties are imposed only when laws are violated.

“The purpose of higher fines is to ensure compliance with traffic laws,” he asserted.

He also pointed out that when items like tinted windows, yellow lights, and fancy number plates are removed, many drivers immediately reinstall them, suggesting that only stricter penalties can compel lasting compliance.

A three-month period has been given to implement all required safety measures, including trackers and guards. In addition, DIG Shah confirmed that driver drug testing (dope tests) will commence this week as part of a broader traffic reform initiative.