TRACS: Sindh gets new Traffic Regulation and Citation System

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the Traffic Management System will ensure better service and safety of the citizens.

Murad Ali Shah was addressing the launching ceremony of the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS) at CPO Karachi.

Chief Minister said that the modern e-ticketing system will end the human interference and partiality. “Traffic violations will now be recorded automatically with modern cameras”.

He said this system will promote justice, trust and transparency. “Amendments in the 1965 Motor Vehicle Ordinance, has been a key legislation in the public interest,” CM said.

Sindh’s CM said that the system has been initially being launched with installation of 200 cameras and the number of cameras will be enhanced to 2,000 under the project.

The system will be expanded across Sindh and traffic management system centres will be established for public guidance. Citizens could contact the centres for seeking clarification of the e-ticket or lodge an appeal, chief minister said.

“Through TRACS, we are harnessing the power of technology to serve and protect our citizens more effectively. It’s not just a Police Department project—it’s a reform for every citizen,” the Chief Minister emphasised.

He said the CPLC has also been taken into loop in the review process to boost the accountability.

“We are proudly initiating this journey of change from Karachi,” CM said.

Elaborating the process, Murad Ali Shah said that on a violation a Rs 20,000 challan will be issued. “On the first traffic violation only warning challan will be issued. “The person who violated will give undertaking of affirming the mistake within 10 days.” “On the second violation, the violator would also have to pay the fine of previous challan,” CM said.

CM said that the traffic official will be given 15% share of the challan money, and if the official issued a wrong challan, he has to pay back 30 percent fine.