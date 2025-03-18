Tracy Morgan breaks silence on his sudden health scare

Famous American actor and comedian, Tracy Morgan has reassured fans that he is doing fine after falling ill during Monday’s Heat-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The actor and comedian revealed in a social media post that food poisoning was the reason behind his sudden sickness.

On Tuesday morning, Tracy Morgan shared a smiling photo from a hospital bed on Instagram, thanking everyone for their concern. He also expressed his gratitude to the Madison Square Garden staff for taking care of him and to the cleaning crew who handled the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Morgan (@tracymorgan)

“I’m doing OK now, and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!” Tracy Morgan wrote.

Adding a touch of humour, Tracy Morgan joked that his illness might have brought good luck to the Knicks, who won the game.

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs,” he wrote, ending his post with the hashtag #GoKnicks.

Earlier, Hollywood actor and standup comedian Tracy Morgan appeared to have a medical issue during the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat NBA game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

The 56-year-old comedian and actor was seen vomiting while sitting courtside and was later taken out of the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat in a wheelchair.

The NBA game between New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat was briefly delayed in the third quarter while staff cleaned the area where Tracy Morgan was sitting.

Despite the incident, the New York Knicks went on to defeat the Miami Heat 116-95.

A spokesperson from Madison Square Garden shared a statement, saying, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”