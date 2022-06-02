Trade deficit increased by 57.85% in last 11 months

Pakistan’s trade deficit in the 11 months of the fiscal year 2021-22 has increased up to $43.33 billion, which was $27.44 billion in the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), an increase of 57.85% has been noticed in the trade deficit of the country in the last 11 months.

The PBS told that Pakistan exported goods worth $28.84 billion from July 2021 to May 2022, which is 27.78 % higher than the last year. While the increase in imports from July 2021 to May 2022 was 44.28%. Pakistan imported goods worth $72.18 billion dollars from July 2021 to May 2022.

However, a decrease of 10.22% in exports amounting to $2.60 billion was made in May 2022, the Bureau of Statistics told.

According to Imports amounted to $6.64 billion while the trade deficit to $4.04 billion. The monthly trade deficit was 6.90%.

Pakistan’s trade deficit ballooned by 70 per cent during the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

It said the trade deficit soared to $35.393 billion during July-March FY2022, compared to $20.802 billion during the same period of 2020-21.

The country’s exports increased by 15.91 per cent to $2.740 billion in March, compared to $2.364 billion in March 2021.

