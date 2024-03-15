Trade delegation from Pakistan explores sports business opportunity in Copenhagen

In a move to explore the sports-related business opportunities in the Danish market, a Trade delegation from Pakistan visited Copenhagen from 04-06 March 2024.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Copenhagen hosted a Trade Delegation from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan from 04-06 March 2024.

The delegations consisted of eminent manufacturers of sports goods from Sialkot including; Ghamazaindustries, Mukhtar Sports, Farazenterprise, Cobijaindustries, KADIA int, Bright Sports, Remington sports, Mavic sports, R.K. Industries, Markizeo Sports and Maanimpex.

The aim of the visit was to explore Danish market for export of high-quality sportswear from Pakistan and to identify opportunities for business ingress in Danish textile and sports goods sectors.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation visited and received a briefing at Danish Chamber of Commerce. The delegation had a very engaging meeting with the Head of Global Supply Chains at Bestseller group. A business dinner was hosted by Danish-Pakistani Business Council in the evening.

The Embassy hosted a business meet-up and networking event in cooperation with Sports Associaiton Denmark at the chancery. CEO of Sports Association Denmark joined along-with a host of notable Danish companies dealing in sportswear. While addressing the delegation at the Embassy, Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar highlighted the importance of bilateral visits of trade bodies between Pakistan and Denmark. He invited Danish entrepreneurs to visit Pakistan.

The Danish companies appreciated the quality of the products from Sialkot and expressed their keen interest in continuing business negotiations. Mr. Zulfiqar Ghumman, the leader of the delegation, appreciated the embassy for facilitation and coordination in the organization of the visit. He said that the close liaison of the embassy with the Danish business community would be very helpful in enhancing trade share of Pakistan in Denmark.

On the last day of the visit, the delegation visited the main office of major Danish sports company, Hummel where the category manager hosted them. Given the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Denmark bilateral relations in recent years, the visit was timely and is likely to open up additional avenues of exports from Pakistan.