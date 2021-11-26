Trader kidnapped in Lahore

LAHORE: A trader has been abducted by unidentified criminals from Harbanspura town of Lahore when he departed for go-down from his residence, ARY News reported on Friday.

A trader named Malik Rashid has gone missing from Lahore’s Harbanspura town. Police registered a case against the suspected kidnap of the trader.

The trader’s family said that he went missing after going to the go-down from the home. Police said that abductors left the vehicle and mobile phone of the trader.

Police added that the mobile location of the missing trader was traced at Batapur, Manawan and Skyland Road.

The officials said that abductors were being traced through the assistance of Safe City cameras. Police said that investigation is underway into different aspects including personal enmity.

Earlier in August, the motorways police had foiled the kidnapping bid of a trader’s son at Lyari Expressway.

DIG Motorways Police had stated that the policemen saw a man in a car at the expressway crying for help. “The policemen chased the accused, which were behind the car in a vehicle. The policemen had opened aerial fire. Seeing the policemen behind them the suspect escaped from the scene,” the DIG said.

“The policemen took the victim, a son of a gold merchant, into protective custody,” the police official had said.

“Some criminals were stalking my son for last three days,” local trader had told the police. “They were intending to kidnap my son for ransom,” the trader had said.

