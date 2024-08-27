Traders announces nationwide strike tomorrow – Aug 28

The All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) on Monday announced a complete shutter-down strike across the country on August 28 in protest against what they call a “cruel tax” in the name of the Tajir Dost scheme imposed by the government, ARY News reported.

Ajmal Baloch, the president of APAT, stated that traders will close all businesses nationwide to protest against these taxes.

Baloch criticized the government’s attempts to negotiate, labeling the efforts as mere tactics to halt the strike.

He emphasized that the government must withdraw the contentious tax scheme, warning that if not, a two-day strike would follow.

Baloch highlighted the severe financial strain on traders, citing a 70 percent reduction in business activity and the burden of valuation table taxes, rising electricity bills, and shop rents.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also endorsed the strike, urging his party members to ensure the participation in the strike.