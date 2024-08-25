Traders confirm strike, no negotiations with govt

KARACHI: The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan has clarified that no negotiations have taken place with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the strike against “Tajir Dost Scheme” will proceed as planned.

The traders announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on August 28, in protest against the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Tajir Dost Scheme.

Kashif Chaudhry, President of The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, stated that the government’s false promises cannot appease the traders. He emphasized that the strike is essential to save businesses and the economy.

Kashif Chaudhry reiterated that the traders are determined to go ahead with the strike, regardless of any government attempts to negotiate at this stage. He criticised the government’s tax policies, which he claims have placed an unbearable burden on the business community.

The traders’ grievances include the imposition of advance taxes through so-called “Tajir Dost Scheme” and the overall economic mismanagement, which they argue has led to skyrocketing costs of doing business. The strike aims to draw attention to these issues and push for immediate relief from the government.

The outcome of this strike will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the country’s economic stability and the relationship between the government and the trading community.