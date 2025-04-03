Traders label Eid ul Fitr 2025 sales as disappointing

KARACHI: Karachi’s traders have expressed disappointment over the sluggish sales during the Eid ul Fitr 2025 season this year, saying that despite bustling markets, the sales failed to meet expectations.

President All Karachi Traders Union Atiq Mir said that the sales this year were 25 to 30 percent lower as compared to last year. He said that despite a 40 to 50 percent increase in goods available for sale during Eid ul Fitr 2025, only around Rs. 15 billion worth of goods were sold.

Atiq Mir said that 60 to 70 percent of the Eid ul Fitr 2025 season goods remained unsold and were left in warehouses. He recalled that 2015 was the best year for Eid sales in Karachi, with traders selling goods worth around Rs. 70 billion.

The President of the All Karachi Traders Union lamented that Karachi’s Eid sales potential is around Rs. 100 billion, but over the past decade, sales have dwindled from Rs. 70 billion to a mere Rs. 15 billion.

Atiq Mir attributed the decline in sales to low purchasing power, resulting in limited spending on essential items such as ready-made garments, shoes, artificial jewelry, and affordable decorative items.

Over 200 markets in Karachi’s commercial areas and city districts had been eagerly awaiting the traditional Eid shopping spree.