Traders observe strike across Pakistan against taxes, hefty electricity bills

The traders’ community is observing a countrywide strike against the imposition of taxes and hefty electricity and gas bills, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

President All Pakistan Traders’ Association, Ajmal Baloch said no talks are being held with the government and they are observing a strike across Pakistan.

Markets from Karachi to Khyber are closed on the call of the traders’ body.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central President of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Kashif Chaudhry, termed the government’s negotiations a ‘drama’ and vowed to observe strike.

Kashif Chaudhry said that traders are united, demanding a reduction in electricity prices and a review of the IPP agreements. He said that the economic system needs to be corrected, terming the strike a step in that direction.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial assured traders to accept their ‘legitimate’ demands but said that the Tajir Dost Scheme would not be withdrawn.

In a virtual meeting with traders from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Peshawar,

Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that all ‘legitimate’ demands of traders will be met. The FBR chairman; however, made it clear that the Tajir Dost Scheme will not be rolled back.

Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that Pakistan is among a few countries where retail and whole-sale tax is not levied, adding that it is not possible to tax the weak more than the powerful.