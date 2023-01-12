Traders protest against SBP, govt over dollars’ scarcity

KARACHI: The administration of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday called traders for talks who protested against dollars’ scarcity, ARY News reported.

Karachi traders led by President Wholesale Grocers Sharjeel Goplani staged a protest outside the SBP against the policies of the federal government and the central bank.

Goplani said traders have been slapped with hefty fines over failure to get their containers cleared from the port due to the unavailability of dollars.

The misery of traders has doubled due to the shortage of dollars as they are unable to clear their containers stuck at the Karachi port, Sharjeel Goplani said.

Meanwhile, the administration of the SBP has summoned the Karachi traders for talks on the issue.

Earlier, it emerged that almost $60 to $70 million dollars were being smuggled from Pakistan to Afghanistan on a monthly basis, ARY News reported, quoting a report prepared by the federal government.

According to details, the federal government has prepared a report on dollar smuggling, revealing that almost $60 to $70 million dollars was being smuggled from Pakistan to Afghanistan monthly.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan has decided to raise the issue of dollar smuggling with the Afghan government. “The foreign currency was being used to open letters of credit (LCs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey,” they added.

