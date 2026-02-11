Traders reject Sindh government no parking pilot project in Saddar

KARACHI: Traders have rejected the Sindh government’s “no-parking” pilot project in Saddar. The President of the Saddar Electronic Market has announced that he will write to the relevant institutions to formally voice these concerns, ARY News reported.

According to Rizwan Irfan, President of the Electronic Market, the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi informed him that the Sindh government is introducing a pilot project to establish No-Parking Zones in Saddar and on Zaibunnisa Street. Under this plan, no cars or motorcycles would be allowed to park in these areas, though “pick-and-drop” services would be permitted.

Irfan further noted a proposal to fine shopkeepers Rs 50,000 if any makeshift stalls are found in front of their shops. He rejected the suggestion to designate Abdullah Haroon Road as a no-parking area in the South Zone, stating that such a decision is unacceptable without first making alternative parking arrangements.

He expressed fears that the measure would stifle business, arguing that requiring customers to park half a kilometer away would decrease footfall.

Regarding the proposed fines, Irfan objected, stating that shopkeepers are not responsible for makeshift stalls and that the relevant authorities should take direct action against the encroachers instead.

As a solution, he suggested the establishment of an underground parking facility beneath Jehangir Park.

Traders have urged the Sindh government and the Mayor of Karachi to take notice of the matter, warning that no decision will be accepted without prior consultation.