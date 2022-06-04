Police briefly evacuate London’s Trafalgar Square over suspect car

British police on Saturday briefly evacuated London’s Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, after reports of a suspicious vehicle but said the security alert had concluded.

“This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism-related,” police said on Twitter.

A police spokesman said earlier lots of checks were being carried out in the area, a short distance from where a concert is to be staged outside Buckingham Palace later in the day.

Police attended a report from a member of the public at 09:22hrs of a suspicious vehicle in Trafalgar Square. This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism related. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) June 4, 2022

Comments