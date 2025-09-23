Traffic accidents claim 12 lives across Punjab in last 24 hours

LAHORE: At least 12 people were died in traffic accident during the last 24 hours across Punjab, the rescue spokesman informed, ARY News reported .

According to the rescue spokesman, the most of the mishaps were reported in Lahore 282, Multan 104 and Faisalabad 97.

As many as 1702 people were sustained injuries during the accidents, out of which 1380 were men while 322 were women, the spokesman added.

He apprised that in total 1452 accidents, 1440 motorcycles, 93 rickshaws and 151 cars were involved in the mishaps.

The rescue services were provided in the 1452 accidents during the last 24 hours across the province, the spokesman informed.

He said that 690 critical injured from across the province were transferred to hospitals immediately adding that 348 people were sustained injuries during the traffic accidents in the provincial capital.

The spokesman said the rescue services were provided in Lahore during 282 accidents. while 109 severely injured were transferred to hospitals immediately.

On the other hand 236 were provided the first aid on the spot over their minor injuries in Lahore, the spokesman furthered.

Previously, a devastating flood, the worst in Punjab’s history, has buried an entire village under a blanket of sand, leaving no homes, or livestock behind.

Relentless torrential rains, with repeated floodwaters unleashed by water aggression from India, have triggered Punjab’s deadliest flood, claiming dozens of lives. Millions of acres of standing crops and thousands of homes have been destroyed, and a large number of livestock also died.

As floodwaters recede, new tragic stories come to fore. One harrowing story also comes from the mouza Kak Shaal, where the entire village has been swallowed by sand. Houses, tractors and cattle all buried in sand.

Residents returning to their homes find nothing but barren, sandy plains where their village once stood. Among them is farmer, Mian Iftikhar Nekokara, who, along with others, is now digging through the sand with spades and hand tools, desperately trying to salvage what remains beneath.

Mian Iftikhar told that 22 to 25 houses, and 500 acres of farmland, were first submerged by the flood and are now buried under a layer of sand.

He said even their livestock and tractors lie buried beneath the sand. Many villagers are unable to locate their homes. Using Google Earth, they have identified the precise location of their dwellings and are now attempting to excavate them.

He described the situation as total devastation and lamented the lack of government support. “Three ministers have been elected from our constituency, yet no official has come forward to address our plight,” he said.