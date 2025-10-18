Heavy Traffic Continues to Claim Lives in Karachi; One Dead, Three Critically Injured

KARACHI: Heavy traffic continues to claim the lives of Karachi citizens, as one person was killed and three others seriously injured in two separate incidents across the city, ARY News reported.

In the first incident, a trailer hit a bike rider near Liaquatabad 10, and the man subsequently lost his life in the accident.

After the tragic accident, enraged people set the trailer ablaze, while the infuriated crowd also pelted stones at passing vehicles.

The deceased’s body was later shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, a truck ran over three people riding on a motorcycle in the Model Colony area of Karachi.

Three people were critically injured in the accident, while an angry crowd smashed the truck’s windows.

The police have since arrested the truck driver.

The seriously injured persons have been sent to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center.

Earlier till August, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting rescue officials.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.

At least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.

Following the incident, angry residents set fire to seven dumpers in the area.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. SSP Gulberg stated that the dump truck driver has been taken into custody.