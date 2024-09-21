Traffic cop among two killed in Karachi shooting

KARACHI: In a shooting incident at the city’s Shershah area, two persons including a traffic policeman were killed, officials said.

The firing incident reported at Shershah Piracha Chowk claimed two lives, a traffic police personnel and a pedestrian, according to police sources.

Deceased traffic police official was identified as Khuda Bux and pedestrian Ghousullah, police said.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho has taken notice of the firing and summoned report of the incident from the department officials. Karachi Police chief has called a comprehensive inquiry report of the firing incident from the DIG-South.

AIG has also issued orders for early arrest of the culprits of the deadly incident.

The police yet to establish the nature of the incident.