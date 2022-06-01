Traffic cop dies ‘mysteriously’ in Karachi’s Clifton

KARACHI: A traffic cop has died in mysterious circumstances during duty hours at a check post in Karachi’s Clifton area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The deceased traffic cop was identified as Aqib Ali who mysteriously passed away while performing security duty at Abdullah Shah check post in the Clifton area.

Traffic police officials told the media that the deceased cop was deputed at the Darakshan traffic section. They said that the duty officer had suddenly fallen on the ground and was immediately shifted to the hospital by a fellow cop.

However, he did not survive despite being shifted to the hospital. The police officials said that it was apparently a natural death.

