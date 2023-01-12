Traffic cop wears body cam on waist instead of chest

KARACHI: A traffic police officer in Karachi wore the body cam on his waist instead of his chest, ARY News reported.

As per details, the traffic cop was on a routine check in the surroundings of Jinnah Hospital. He wore the body-cam on his waist instead of his chest.

The body cam was in this position for several days but he couldn’t figure out how to put it in right place.

Despite live monitoring of the body cam from Lahore, it was not fixed.

The latest modern body cam was provided to Karachi traffic police to make them work more efficiently after the allocation huge budget for it.

The body came is worn on the chest right in the middle.

Earlier, a citizen got outraged after being fined in Karachi and started torturing a traffic cop and vandalising the traffic police section office.

Traffic police now become active in the metropolis as the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the traffic police to take action against the use of tinted glasses, sirens, revolving lights, hooters, and unauthorized number plates in vehicles across Karachi.

