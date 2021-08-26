WATCH: Traffic halts as giant anaconda crosses busy road

Finding wild creatures on the streets has become somewhat normal these days. Recently, one such incident emerged on social media. Yes, a giant anaconda was spotted crossing a busy road in Brazil. The video shows people halting traffic to allow the vast reptile to get to the other side.

As the giant 10-feet-long anaconda leisurely crawled across the busy road, the video shows several people getting out of their vehicles to help stop traffic to allow the reptile to safely cross the highway. As several people watched, the snake crawled over the partition wall in the middle of the highway and disappeared into the bushes on the other side. Many also recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

An Instagram page called, animalsventure shared a video with the caption, ”Drivers had to halt their journey along a road in Brazil to make way for an anaconda to cross the road.”

The video has gone viral, collecting millions of views and leaving people horrified. Many users however, appreciated the passersby for not harming the snake and halting the traffic to help it cross the road.