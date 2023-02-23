Traffic mayham in Karachi after protest against power outage

KARACHI: Traffic mayhem in Karachi’s Old Sabzi Mandi area after the residents of different localities staged a protest for a prolonged unannounced power outage, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The protesters pelted stones at citizens’ vehicles as well as harassed the citizens stuck in traffic. The School children are also stuck in traffic jams while several looting incidents are also reported.

READ: ALL GRID STATIONS ‘RESTORED’ AFTER MAJOR POWER OUTAGE, CLAIMS ENERGY MINISTRY

The protestors blocked both sides of the main road from Hassan Square to Jail Chorangi for more than four hours which affected the traffic flow.

The traffic flow is also affected in Liaquatabad, Sharifabad, Gulshan Iqbal, and Hassan Square as the traffic is diverted to the surrounding areas due to the blockade of the main road by the protestors.

