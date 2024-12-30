Traffic mishaps leave 24 people dead across country

KARACHI: In various traffic mishaps across the country at least 24 people died, and dozens injured, ARY News reported on Monday.

At least 11 people were killed in a bus accident near Punjab’s Fateh Jang area including six women, motorway police said.

The ill-fated bus carrying passengers on the M-14 motorway from Bahawalpur to Rawalpindi met a deadly road accident near Fateh Jang.

As a result, at least 11 people were killed, while 22 others were injured. The bodies injured were moved to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital in Fateh Jang.

The deceased were residents of Bahawalpur, Vehari, Sharaqpur and Islamabad.

Motorway police said that the accident was caused by the negligence of the bus driver.

At least seven people died, and 15 others sustained injuries when a wedding party van collided with a trailer near Moro in Naushehro Feroze district of Sindh.

The incident took place at the National Highway, near the Chaar Meel area, where a trailer and van collided.

The victims were travelling back to Nawabshah from a wedding ceremony in Hyderabad when the collision took place.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital in Moro, while 10 of them in precarious condition were sent to Nawabshah hospital.

The police said the trailer driver fled from the scene.

A tractor trolley hit a motorbike in Wazirabad leaving three motorcycle riders dead. Poor visibility caused by fog said to be the cause of the accident.

Moreover, three persons died and two injured in a traffic mishap in Wana in South Waziristan district.