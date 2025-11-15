Traffic Police ban water tankers, dumpers on Karachi roads

KARACHI: Plying dumpers and water tankers have been completely banned in Karachi, Traffic police chief said in a statement on Saturday.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah has said that the blanket ban has been imposed on dumpers and water tanker in the city after the Razzaqabad traffic mishap.

“The tracker was not found to be installed in the dumper responsible for the accident in Karachi locality”. The accident claimed life of a rickshaw driver, while several others were injured in the incident.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah said that a van and a shop were also damaged in the mishap.

“Only those vehicles will be exempted, which have given access of their control to the traffic police,” DIG Traffic said. “Trackers have been installed in several dumpers and water tankers, but they didn’t give access to police,” he said.

“The exempted heavy vehicles would also be allowed only during the scheduled time,” DIG said.

The owners of dumpers and water tankers with installed trackers would have to contact traffic police and to formally give access of their trackers to us, police officer said. “No dumper or tracker will now run on Karachi roads without giving access of their trackers to police,” DIG said.

“The police will seize the vehicles without trackers during inspection on city roads,” he added.