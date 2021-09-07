Underage drivers, parents fined over Rs2mn in Karachi in three days

KARACHI: Traffic police have imposed a fine of over Rs 2.6 million in terms of challans issued against underage drivers and others in Karachi during a period of the last three days as the authorities have launched a crackdown against violators, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to Traffic Police officials, challans have been issued in the city during the last three days which also include underage drivers, their parents, and those who have provided the children vehicles following directives from the apex court.

The officials said that 3,131 underage drivers were issued challans with a fine of Rs 1.56 million imposed on them and confiscation of 2914 vehicles. “1076 challans were also issued to parents who allowed underage drivers besides also being imposed a fine of Rs1.07 million,” the officials said.

In June this year, the officials of the Karachi Traffic police were rewarded with Rs20,000 cash over issuing challans to traffic violators in the city.

The ceremony to reward traffic cops for the highest challans was held at Preedy police station by District City Traffic Police, where SSP City Ahmed Baig distributed cash rewards among the cops.

Those rewarded with the money included 36 section and challan officers for issuing the most number of traffic tickets to the violators during a period between January to June 2021.

SSP Ahmed Baig said that the officials performed well during the tenure and issued a large number of challans to violators. He also directed them to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

The Karachi police have been collecting millions of rupees in terms of fines imposed on violators during various campaigns they had launched in the city.