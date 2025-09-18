Traffic police launch driving license campaign for govt employees

Islamabad Traffic Police have launched a special campaign to facilitate government employees in obtaining driving licences, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the move has been taken to facilitate govt employees. The campaign, which began on September 16, will continue till 26, with all facilities available at traffic offices and mobile licensing vans.

According to the spokesperson, strict action will be taken against unlicensed driving after September 26 without any discrimination.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Hamza Humayun revealed that a large number of government employees currently do not possess valid driving licences.

He said that as government servants, accountability must begin with themselves.

The CTO further stated that violators will face strict measures, including impounding of vehicles and initiation of departmental action.

Read more: Punjab issues over 23,000 driving licences in 24 hours

Earlier, on September 4 it was reported that Punjab traffic police issued over 23,000 driving licences in the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, Punjab police are actively ensuring the strict implementation of traffic laws across the province.

In the last 24 hours alone, 23,779 individuals were issued driving licences, while 37,236 challans were issued for traffic violations.

The penalties collectively generated fines amounting to Rs21 million.

Additionally, 343 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, with 29 of them impounded at police stations.