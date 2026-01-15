WATCH: Woman slaps traffic police officer over motorcycle fine in Chiniot

CHINIOT: Viral footage shows a woman and her associates assaulting a traffic official after a motorcycle fine on Sargodha Road, ARY News reported.

According to authorities, a traffic officer had issued a challan to a motorcycle rider for riding without a helmet. The rider initially fled without paying the fine, but later returned with a woman on a rickshaw. The now viral video shows a woman allegedly slapping a traffic official, Safdar and using abusive language, police added.

The viral video shows the officer and his team remaining calm throughout the incident, refraining from any retaliation despite the attack.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Naveed Atif has ordered the SP Investigation to conduct a full inquiry into the matter.

In her defense, the woman claimed, “The officer slapped me first, I did nothing initially.” She also alleged that her son faced violence during the confrontation and that her mobile phone was damaged.

The incident has sparked public outrage, and authorities are reviewing the footage to take necessary action against those involved.

A similar type of incident occurred in Karachi when a traffic police officer was publicly assaulted by members of a stone vendor gang in Saddar, police said. One suspect has been arrested while another remains at large.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday at the Tanga Stand on Mubarak Shaheed Road, where traffic congestion had built up due to stones scattered on the road. Traffic officer Hafeez was on the scene to remove the debris when two men reportedly attacked him.

The officer was reportedly pushed to the ground and subjected to violent physical assault in front of onlookers.

Authorities confirmed that one of the attackers has been taken into custody, while the second suspect managed to flee the scene.

Police have registered a case at Saddar police station and are conducting further investigations to apprehend the remaining suspect.