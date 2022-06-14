Traffic police officer saves child from tragedy, video goes viral

A traffic police officer is hailed a hero after a video of him saving a child’s life went viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video on Twitter, we can see police officer Sunder Lal directing the traffic. A rickshaw makes a sharp turn which caused the child to fall from the three-wheeler.

The traffic cop showed quick thinking by stopping the oncoming bus. He crossed the road and picked the child before handing it over to a woman which seems to be the mother.

The 16-second clip has millions of views on Twitter. Netizens praised Lal for risking his own life along with the bus driver who stopped the vehicle in the nick of time.

Earlier, a police officer in the United States put her life in danger to save a girl from a horrific accident. The traffic police officer, identified as Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department, was directing traffic so that the children could cross the road for getting to their school.

A girl then took a zebra crossing to get on the other side of the street. She pushed the child out of harm’s way before an oncoming speeding vehicle hit her.

Annette Goodyear was taken to a hospital for treatment. She was discharged the same day.

