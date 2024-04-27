Traffic police officers suspended over unlawful challans

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Ahmed Nawaz suspended 17 personnel and officers involved in ‘unlawful’ checking and issuing challans to the citizens while cordoning off the streets in Karachi, ARY News Karachi.

According to the details, DIG Traffic took stern action against the cops who assembled in groups and used to stop motorists just for issuing challans.

DIG Ahmed Nawaz suspended 17 traffic cops including SO and Record Keeper Mahmoodabad after they were found guilty of causing unnecessary trouble to the public under the pretext of conducting checks on the city’s main roads.

The suspended traffic cops have been directed to report to the police lines, while departmental action has been initiated against them

No challan without body-worn cameras

The DIG Traffic Karachi warned that traffic police officers will not be allowed to check citizens without body-worn cameras, and strict action will be taken against those who harass citizens without reason.

DIG Ahmed Nawaz also ordered an inquiry into the matter and warned that strict action will be taken against the traffic police personnel and officers found guilty of harassment.”

