3 traffic police personnel injured in Lakki Marwat blast

LAKKI MARWAT: At least three traffic police personnel were injured in a blast in the Darra Pezu area of Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the blast targeted a traffic police vehicle, which caught fire following the explosion.

The injured officers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police confirmed that among the injured is the mobile in-charge, Imran.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible. A formal investigation into the blast is currently underway.

On April 23, 2025, Terrorists attacked a wildlife park building near Karam Bridge in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting KP police.

According to police officials, the explosion, triggered by an improvised explosive device planted by the assailants a day earlier, damaged the office building of the wildlife park.

Furniture and other valuable items inside the office were also destroyed in the blast, according to police officials.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

On Nov 30, 2024, at least three individuals, including a Punjab police officer, were shot dead in Lakki Marwat.

As per details, the victims included Sub-Inspector Qadeer Khan, who was stationed in Faisalabad, and two other individuals who were father and son.

According to police reports, unknown assailants opened fire on the victims, who were visiting Lakki Marwat for holidays. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and an investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.