Traffic warden run over by truck in Karachi

KARACHI: A traffic policeman was killed in Karachi after a truck allegedly ran over the on-duty officer near Mauripur Road on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The Karachi police swiftly responded to the situation, apprehending the driver involved in the incident and took the truck under custody.

The police officials stated that the accident may have occurred due to the failure of the brakes of the truck, however, an investigation into the case is underway.

In a separate incident, a speeding dumper truck killed a traffic police official in the Mehmoodabad area of Karachi on Friday.

The driver of a speeding dumper lost control and crushed a traffic cop on a motorcycle to death while crossing Baloch Colony Bridge.

The deceased traffic cop was identified as Shahdad Khan who is a resident of the Korangi Industrial Area. Khan was returning to his home after performing duties at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Police officials said that the driver and the dumper truck were taken into custody.

In another road accident involving a dumper truck today, one of the three school-going siblings was crushed to death near Baba Morr of Surjani Town in Karachi.