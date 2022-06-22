Tragedy hits Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor revealed he was hit by tragedy during his trip to France.

Annu Kapoor, in an Instagram video, said that his Franc and Euro cash, designer bag, gadgets and valuables in the country. He urged people to take care of their things during foreign trips.

“My Prada bag, which contained my iPad, credit card, diary, and some cash in euros and francs, was stolen,” he said in the video. “Be extremely cautious anytime you visit France because they took everything. These individuals are dangerous thieves.”

The celebrity said he was going to a hospital to file a complaint.

“Some railway officials have offered me some assistance and said they’ll go with me. So, certainly, proceed with caution. Thank God, despite the terrible calamity that has struck me, I still have my passport,” he added.

Netizens extended their support to him and some asked him to stay careful in the future.

Annu Kapoor is one of the most celebrated names in the Bollywood industry. He has appeared in superhit projects.

His famous movies are Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Darr, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, 7 Khoon Maaf, Jolly LLB 2 and others.

