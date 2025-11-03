Tragedy near MAO College Lahore: Four killed as truck flips onto rickshaw

LAHORE: In a tragic accident, four people, including two women, died near MAO College, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a truck full of bottles overturned onto a rickshaw, which resulted in the deaths of four people.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed that the mishap happened due to the truck overturning onto the rickshaw.

In addition, three individuals, including two children, were also injured in the sad incident.

Rescue sources apprised that the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier in October, a speedy mini truck ran over people sleeping on the footpath in Shikarpur, leaving eight people dead and five others seriously injured.

The speedy Mazda truck, after colliding with an electricity pole, ran over a footpath here, leaving eight people dead, including four children. In comparison, five people sustained serious injuries in the mad rush of the vehicle.

Police said that the deadly incident took place at Kundan Chowrang in the jurisdiction of New Fojdari police station at Khanpur Bypass.

Those who died in the fatal mishap were identified as Rabia 40, Reema 10, Rasheeda and Sameeaa 08, Inaamullah 12, Piari six years, and Munni 17 years of age.

Moreover, Suleman, Awais, Khameeso and Vijay sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The Mazda truck was carrying onions from Sukkur to Kashmore. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene after the incident.

Police have taken the vehicle into their custody and are further inquiring into the incident.

In the same month of October, the last, rising Pakistani fashion model and popular TikToker Romaisa Saeed tragically passed away while receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a recent road accident near Faisalabad.

Reports indicate that Romaisa was involved in the accident a few days prior on the outskirts of Faisalabad. She suffered severe injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she remained in intensive care for several days. Despite the medical team’s efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Romaisa Saeed was part of a new generation of models gaining recognition in Pakistan’s fashion industry. Known for her elegance and charm on the runway, she also enjoyed a significant following on TikTok and Instagram, where her engaging content attracted thousands of fans.