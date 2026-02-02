Tragic Collision in Toba Tek Singh: Speeding coach crushes rickshaw, 6 Dead

TOBA TEK SINGH: In a tragic incident, six people lost their lives when a passenger coach hit a motorcycle rickshaw in the Rajana area of Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the speeding coach collided head-on with the rickshaw, killing six people on the spot.

Three others sustained serious injuries; both the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier on January 27, Seven people, including three women and two children, were killed in a tragic collision between two luxury vehicles near Yakmuch in Dalbadin, police sources said.

According to police officials, the deceased included two men, three women, and two children. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing.

During the previous month of January, heavy vehicle collisions continue to pose a serious risk on Karachi’s roads, particularly during peak traffic hours and nighttime travel, according to data from rescue officials.

In January 2026 alone, at least 82 people lost their lives across the city in traffic accidents, including 21 deaths caused by heavy vehicle collisions, while 910 others were injured in various road incidents over the past 32 days.

Trailer collisions claimed 10 lives, and water tanker accidents caused five fatalities. Men were the most affected, accounting for 60 deaths across different road accidents. Women (nine deaths), children (12 deaths), and one girl were also among the victims.

Injuries were widespread, with 725 men, 128 women, 43 children, and 14 girls reported injured in separate incidents. Many of the injured required immediate medical attention at public and private hospitals.

Other notable traffic fatalities included one death each from dumper and Mazda collisions, and four deaths in bus-related accidents.

Alongside traffic accidents, gun violence also contributed significantly to the city’s death toll. Thirty-seven people were killed in shooting incidents, including 30 men and seven women; no children or girls were reported among the fatalities.

Additionally, 133 people were injured in shootings, including 105 men, 16 women, nine boys, and three girls.