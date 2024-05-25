Tragic fire at gaming zone claims at least 20 lives

A massive fire broke out at the Game Zone in India’s Gujarat state, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, while left several individuals, including children, feared trapped.

Emergency services were quick to respond, with four fire brigade vehicles dispatched to the scene to control the flames and initiate rescue operations.

Efforts to extinguish the fire and rescue any remaining trapped individuals are ongoing.

The fire erupted in a temporary structure at the TRP Game Zone. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to a report by news agency PTI. Visuals from the site show officials actively involved in firefighting efforts.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava confirmed the recovery of approximately 20 bodies, which have been sent to the hospital for further investigation.

“We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have been recovered. Investigations will be carried out,” Bhargava stated.

He also mentioned that an offence for negligence and the resulting deaths will be registered, and further investigation will follow the completion of rescue operations.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed authorities to prioritize the immediate treatment of the injured. “Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in Rajkot,” Patel tweeted.

A fire official indicated that the firefighting operation was complicated by the wind. “The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any messages about missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity,” fire officer IV Kher told news agency ANI.