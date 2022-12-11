Trail run starts for generating 1320 MW electricity from Thar coal power plant

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has announced that the trial run started for generating an additional 1320 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity from the Thar coal power plant that will be included in the national grid soon.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said the trial run to generate 1320 megawatts of electricity from the Shanghai Electric power plant was started today. Meanwhile, 660 MW of electricity has been added from Engro and Hubco power plants.

According to Sindh energy minister, while talking about the full potential of the coal power project said that a total of 2640 MW of electricity will be supplied to the National Grid from Thar coal soon.

Thar will contribute a lot to change the face of Pakistan, it is a dream of Benazir Bhutto which is near to coming true, He added.

قوم کو مبارکباد

تھرکول سے 1320میگاواٹ بجلی بنانے کے پلانٹ نے آزمائشی پیداوار کا آغاز کردیا، پلانٹ شنگھائی الیکٹرک کے تعاون سے شروع کیا گیا ہے۔ 1320 میگاوٹ بجلی عنقریب نیشنل گرڈ میں شامل کردی جاۓ گی اینگرو اور حب کو کے پاور پلانٹ سے 660،660 میگاواٹ بجلی نیشنل گرڈ میں شامل ہوچکی ہے pic.twitter.com/7LyyQ2D12W — Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh (@ImtiazshaikhMPA) December 11, 2022

Murtaza Wahab said that the PPP’s vision is to take Pakistan towards improvement, power generation from the Thar coal power plant is cheap and will help reduce electricity bills.

Another power plant, Shanghai Electric has started producing electricity from indigenous coal of #Thar. Shaheed BB’s vision continuing to bear fruit for Pakistan as we produce cheaper electricity & also reduce our import bill. This is how visionary leadership helps build future pic.twitter.com/vOBptnV320 — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) December 11, 2022

