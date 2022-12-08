Trailer of Christian Bale-starring Netflix film ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ released

The trailer of the upcoming Netflix film starring Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson “The Pale Blue Eye” was released.

The film’s story is based on the novel of the same name by author Louis Bayard. It tells the story of a young cadet Edgar Allan Poe assisting veteran detective Augustus Landor in the investigation of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

A gruesome murder. A veteran detective. And a young cadet the world will come to know as Edgar Allan Poe. Christian Bale and Harry Melling star in The Pale Blue Eye, in select theaters December 23 and on Netflix January 6. pic.twitter.com/7oYzsnPHvL — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2022

Prolific actors Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson and Harry Melling play the leading roles of Detective Augustus Landor, Julia Marquis and Edgar Allen Poe.

The cast also features Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall, Hadley Robinson, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Charlie Tahan and others.

Scott Cooper directed and wrote the screenplay.

The director has produced the movie with “Batman Begins”, John Lesher and Tyler Thompson.

The Pale Blue Eye will release in selected cinemas on December 23, 2022, before its streaming release on January 6, 2023, by Netflix.

