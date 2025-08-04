Trailer crashes into bungalow in Karachi

KARACHI: A speeding trailer crashed into the boundary wall of a bungalow near the Defence Library in Karachi, leaving two people injured, including the driver, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

According to police, the accident occurred when the trailer lost control and rammed into the wall of a residential bungalow.

Rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the injured—identified as 32-year-old Ramzan and 29-year-old Arshad—to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police officials confirmed that the bungalow was vacant at the time of the incident, as the family residing there is currently in Islamabad. The collision caused structural damage to the property’s outer wall.

Authorities took the trailer into custody and transferred it to the police station.

Earlier, a trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and took him into custody.

The deceased youth identified as Noor Muhammad and Zahid were residents of the Usmanabad area of Lyari, police said.

Police have registered a case of traffic mishap against trailer driver for reckless driving at Meethadar police station.