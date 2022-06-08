Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Trailer of DC Universe movie Black Adam released

The trailer of its upcoming action movie Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson and it is going viral. 

The film tells the story of Black Adam who comes to the modern world to do justice with the powers that were bestowed to him nearly 5,000 years ago by Egyptian gods.

Black Adam is expected to release on October 21 this year. 

Here’s how netizens reacted.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as Black Adam while Sarah Shahi plays the role of Adrianna Tomaz aka Isis. 

 

The characters Dr. Fate / Kent Nelson, Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher and Carter Hall / Hawkman are portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge respectively. 

It is co-produced by the former WWE superstar along with Jennifer Conroy, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Walter Hamada, Eric McLeod and Scott Sheldon. 

Jaume Collet-Serra is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, who have created the characters, have co-written the film along with Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

