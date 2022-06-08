Trailer of DC Universe movie Black Adam released

The trailer of its upcoming action movie Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson and it is going viral.

The film tells the story of Black Adam who comes to the modern world to do justice with the powers that were bestowed to him nearly 5,000 years ago by Egyptian gods.

Black Adam is expected to release on October 21 this year.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

Black Adam looks decent. The cast is good, will definitely watch it in the movie hall. That’s saying a lot considering I am not enthusiastic with the direction of current DCEU. And no, I am not expecting Henry Cavill to be part of this. That was a PR disaster by teasing it. — #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights #RebelMoon #VoteBlue (@SnyderVMarvel) June 8, 2022

The way the trailer was making fun of Matches & his fixation 🤣#BlackAdam https://t.co/dosUw1oxS5 pic.twitter.com/kaiKZG9HbK — Dutch (@Going___Dutch) June 8, 2022

“Can I copy your homework?” “Yeah, just change it up so it doesn’t look obvious that you copied” “💯”#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/KzArvyxRJk — Twitch.tv/ForAllNerds (@ForAllNerds) June 8, 2022

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as Black Adam while Sarah Shahi plays the role of Adrianna Tomaz aka Isis.

The characters Dr. Fate / Kent Nelson, Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher and Carter Hall / Hawkman are portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge respectively.

It is co-produced by the former WWE superstar along with Jennifer Conroy, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Walter Hamada, Eric McLeod and Scott Sheldon.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, who have created the characters, have co-written the film along with Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

