Trailer of Marvel Studios film ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania’ goes viral

The trailer of Marvel Studios film ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania‘ was released and it is going viral on social media.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania‘ will see protagonists Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne teaming up with Dr. Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne for exploring the Quantum Realm and getting to knock about the creatures which they can’t even imagine existing.

What is this? A trailer for Ants?! Yes. Yes it is. pic.twitter.com/IHZkRWLgPq — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) October 25, 2022

Paul Rudd plays Scott Lang aka Ant-Man while Evangeline Lilly plays the role of Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer play Dr. Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne/Wasp.

The Marvel Studios film is directed by Peyton Reed. The flick and written by Jack Kirby and Jeff Loveness. Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige have produced the film which will release on February 17, 2023.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania‘ will be the first film of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released. It will be followed by five films ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘, ‘The Marvels‘, ‘Captain America: New World Order‘, ‘Thunderbolts‘ and ‘Blade‘.

