WATCH: Trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into icy river

A tractor-trailer carrying US mail plunged off a bridge into the icy Charles River in Weston, Mass., last weekend. The driver was lucky to walk away unscathed.

Video released by the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the moment a tractor-trailer slamming into the icy river near the ramp from Interstate 95 to Interstate 90 in Weston.

The police said that the driver escaped the frigid waters and climbed on top of the trailer to wait for help, as he could not swim. State Police, Weston Fire Department and other units responded promptly and rescued the driver with no injuries.

According to WFXT-TV in Boston, the crash occurred at around noon when the air temperature had reached 25 degrees in Weston.

The ill-fated trailer was carrying mail and packages for the US Postal Service in Brockton, many of which were rescued from the icy Charles River.

The vehicle split in half while it was in the water, sending some packages floating down the river. Postal inspectors responded to the crash scene and local officials said the postal inspector would help take care of all the packages that rescuers were unable to grab from the river.

