The Walking Dead: New trailer, premiere date and more!

AMC unveiled a new trailer for the final episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ and has also announced the premiere date for the series finale.

AMC released the brand new teasing footage of the final 8-episode block in ‘The Walking Dead’ finale trilogy at the ongoing San Diego comic-con. The latest trailer of the zombie apocalypse confirmed the return of the dead bodies in the final goodbye but with a twist.

The trailer for the very-final episodes which began with a look back at the 11 blockbuster seasons of the series was followed by a sum up of the final run with “11 Seasons have all led to this.”

We finish the fight together.#TWD’s Final Episodes premiere October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ozR7PgFRj9 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

The nearly three-minute-long trailer also glimpsed the final showdown between the heroes, the Miltons, and the Commonwealth, at the end of the series. The clip concluded with a tease of a ‘smart zombie’ – a creature which seems capable of complicating things for the characters even more.

Moreover, the trailer also announced the final 8-instalment set of 177 episodes to premiere on October 2.

The post-apocalyptic horror series nearing the end of its 11-season run first debuted in 2010. It is based on the same-titled comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walking Dead (@thewalkingdead) Speaking about the star-studded finale of the blockbuster series, Greg Nicotero, who helmed the episode, shared her feelings about bidding goodbye to the project after 12 long years. “We shot 15 days for the last episode. As actors ended their final scenes we would wrap them as they went on. So in the middle of these long shoot, we’d stop and call wrap on someone and I’d realize that that was the last time I’d ever call ‘action on them.’ It was sad but it was also like ‘we did it,’ ‘we made it,’ ‘we got over the finish line’,” an emotional Nicotero said.

