Trailer runs over, kills woman motorcyclist in Karachi

KARACHI: A young woman motorcyclist was killed after a trailer truck hit her in the Landhi area of Karachi, rescue officials said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Hospital Chowrangi. According to police, the victim was identified as 26-year-old Bushra. She was riding her motorcycle when a 10-wheeler trailer ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the accident. The 10-wheel trailer involved in the incident has been impounded.

Karachi has witnessed a surge in fatal traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles in recent months.

Karachi traffic police have seemingly failed to prevent tragic fatalities caused by heavy traffic, as in November, a person lost his life after a dumper ran over him on the Super Highway. One person was also wounded, ARY News reported.

According to the Malir Police spokesman, the accident occurred within the limits of Malir Cantt Police Station near Zikriya Goth on the Super Highway when the dumper ran over a motorcycle.

Forty-five-year-old Shahid died on the spot, while 70-year-old Ghulam Nabi sustained injuries and was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital via ambulance, the police said.

Police took action and arrested the dumper driver and impounded the dumper.

Karachi’s roads remain hazardous as heavy vehicles claim hundreds of lives each year, underscoring its worsening traffic congestion and lack of safety measures.

Within one year, hundreds of lives, including women and children, have been lost due to fatal trailer, dumper and bus accidents in Pakistan’s largest city, raising grave concerns regarding enforcement and road safety enforcement in Karachi.

Rescue officials recently issued alarming figures showing that heavy vehicles have claimed 219 lives across Karachi during the past 308 days alone, underscoring their grave danger on city’s roads.