Train, bus fares increased after petrol price hike

KARACHI: The transporters and private sector on Wednesday increased the fares of passenger trains and buses in view of rising prices of petroleum products in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the increase in fares of passenger trains – Fareed Express and Shah Latif Express – by 9 percent came into effect immediately.

An official working at ticket counter stated that the fares have increased by 9pc already in their system. The train fare for Karachi to Lahore has been increased to Rs3,450.

Meanwhile, the intercity transporters have increased fares by up to Rs200 due to recent hike in petroleum prices.

The transporters increased the fare for Karachi to Larkana bus service by Rs100 to Rs1,500, while Karachi to Shikarpur fare hiked by Rs200 to Rs1,600. Meanwhile, the fare for Karachi to Mehar increased by Rs100 to Rs1,400.

Read More: Pakistan Railways increases fares

Furthermore, Karachi to Sehwan fare increased by Rs100 to Rs1,200, Karachi to Naseerabad fare increased by Rs100 to Rs1,400 and Karachi to Hyderabad fare increased by Rs100 to Rs600.

A day earlier, the caretaker government increased the price of petrol by Rs17.50 per litre, taking the price to record high of Rs290.45 per litre.

Read More: Govt hikes petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

The price of high speed diesel was also increased by Rs20 per litre. After the increase, high speed diesel will be available at Rs293.40 per litre.