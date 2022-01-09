Train slams into car, rickshaw on unmanned crossing in Karachi

KARACHI: A train has slammed into a car and rickshaw on an unmanned crossing in Karachi’s Sukhan area in which three people sustained injuries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Another accident has occurred due to an unmanned crossing as a train smashed into a car and a rickshaw on Sunday night, leaving three people wounded in the incident.

The car and rickshaw were completely destroyed after being hit by the train, said police officials who rushed to the accident site.

Police said that the accident was occurred due to hastiness for crossing the railway track, whereas, the level crossing was left unmanned to close the gate.

Police said that the railway track and crossing have been cleared and wounded persons were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance.

READ: SIX CHILDREN AMONG NINE KILLED IN LODHRAN TRAIN-RICKSHAW COLLISION

Earlier in 2018, at least eight people including three children and two women had lost their lives when a train rammed into a rickshaw in the Kandhkot district in northern Sindh.

Fourteen people had gotten injured in the accident that occurred at a railway crossing near Tangwani.

The local residents had begun rescue operation on a self-help basis to shift the deceased and injured persons to a nearby hospital as no rescue team, nor any ambulance had timely reached the site.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!