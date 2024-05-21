web analytics
Train fares slashed by over 50pc

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced a significant reduction in train fares across various classes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the notification, train fares have been reduced for distances ranging from 1 kilometre to 200 kilometres.

The economy class fares of some trains have been reduced up to 54% while the air-conditioned class fares have been reduced by 40%.

The minimum fare for the economy class on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route has been decreased from Rs250 to Rs100.

railway fares decrease

Similarly, the economy class fare for the Khyber Mail has also been reduced from Rs250 to Rs100.

The new prices have come into effect immediately, the notification stated.

The moves comes after government reduced diesel, petrol prices. On May 15, the price of diesel was slashed by Rs7.88, retailing it for Rs274.08.

Likewise, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was decreased by Rs7.88 to Rs 274.8 per litre.

