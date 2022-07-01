Train gang-rape case: DNA test of victim delayed

FAISALABAD: The DNA test of the victim woman has been delayed who was allegedly gang-raped by two security guards on the Sir Syed Express passenger train, ARY News reported on Friday.

Railway police told the media that the DNA test of the victim woman was postponed. They said that the court summoned the victim for recording her statement on Saturday (tomorrow).

“The woman will be taken to Lahore for the DNA test after her testimony before the court,” said railway police.

Yesterday, it was reported that a woman was allegedly gang-raped by two security guards on a train heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

According to details, the victim was travelling to Rawalpindi to meet his sister when two security guards – identified as Sohail and Rashid – subjected her to sexual assault.

The women disembarked from the train after reaching Faisalabad and reported the ordeal to the railways’ police.

In a statement, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has confirmed that the railways’ police have taken the suspects into custody. Further action would be taken after receiving a medical report, the police official said.

In a similar case, a Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express. A local court sent all accused in Bahauddin Zakaria Express gang-rape case to jail on judicial remand.

Police said that the railway staffers had allegedly gang-raped the lady when she was returning to Karachi from Multan. A case had been filed at the City Railway police station, whereas, the victim identified two suspects during the identification parade.

